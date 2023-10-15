The Cleveland Browns (2-2) host a streaking San Francisco 49ers (5-0) team on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium (with best bets available). The 49ers have won five games in a row.

When is 49ers vs. Browns?

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

Both BetMGM and the model expect the 49ers to walk away with the win, but the model spread (10.5) is 1.5 points further in their direction.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the 49ers' implied win probability is 82.9%.

The 49ers have won all five of the games they have been the moneyline favorite this season.

San Francisco has played as a moneyline favorite of -485 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

The Browns have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

Cleveland has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +370 odds on them winning this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: San Francisco (-9)



San Francisco (-9) The 49ers are 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

San Francisco is a perfect 2-0 ATS when playing as at least 9-point favorites.

The Browns have gone 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (35.5)



Over (35.5) The two teams average a combined 16.9 more points per game (52.4) than this game's over/under of 35.5 points.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 6.9 less points per game (28.6) than this matchup's over/under of 35.5 points.

49ers games have gone over the point total on three of five occasions (60%).

One of the Browns' four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

Christian McCaffrey Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 109.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 5 102.0 7 33.6 1

Jerome Ford Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 4 46.5 1 19.3 2

