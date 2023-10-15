The Seattle Seahawks (3-1) take a three-game winning streak into their contest with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the contest is 45 points.

Wanting to make some live bets on this week's tilt between the Bengals and Seahawks? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we provide all of the numbers and trends you need to know to make smart in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Bengals-Seahawks matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Seahawks vs Bengals on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bengals vs. Seahawks Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Bengals have been winning one time, have been behind two times, and have been knotted up two times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 2.6 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 2.6 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Seahawks have led after the first quarter in one game, have trailed after the first quarter in one game, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games .

2nd Quarter

The Bengals have won the second quarter in one game this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in four games.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 1.8 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 13.6 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Seahawks have won the second quarter in two games, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in two games.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In five games this year, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, lost one time, and tied two times.

Offensively, Cincinnati is averaging 5.4 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) this season. It is allowing 4.4 points on average in the third quarter (19th-ranked) on defense.

Regarding scoring in the third quarter, the Seahawks have won the third quarter in two games and have lost the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

The Bengals have won the fourth quarter in one game this season, been outscored in that quarter in two games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging four points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing five points on average in that quarter.

Out of four games this season, the Seahawks have lost the fourth quarter two times and outscored their opponent two times.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 6 In-Game Primers

Bengals vs. Seahawks Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Bengals have been tied one time (1-0 in those games) and have been behind four times (1-3).

So far this year, the Seahawks have been leading after the first half in two games (1-1 in those contests) and have been losing after the first half in two games (2-0).

2nd Half

The Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games this season (2-0 in those contests), lost the second half in two games (0-2), and they've tied in the second half in one game (0-1).

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 9.4 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 9.4 points on average in the second half.

In terms of scoring in the second half, the Seahawks have won the second half in one game, with a 1-0 record in those contests. They have been outscored in the second half in three games (2-1).

Rep the Bengals or the Seahawks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.