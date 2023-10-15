The San Francisco 49ers (5-0) take a five-game winning streak into their contest with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The 49ers are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 36 points.

Prior to live betting this week's game that has the 49ers matching up with the Browns, check out the article below. We have put together all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Browns vs. 49ers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Browns have been winning two times, have been losing one time, and have been tied one time at the end of the first quarter this season.

In five games this year, the 49ers have been winning after the first quarter four times and been knotted up one time.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 6.8 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 1.2 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Digging into second-quarter scoring, the Browns have won the second quarter in three games and have been outscored in the second quarter in one game.

The 49ers have won the second quarter in four games this season, and they've lost in the second quarter in one game.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 12.4 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 8.2 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

The Browns have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times and tied two times in four games this season.

In five games this season, the 49ers have lost the third quarter two times and won three times.

Offensively, San Francisco is averaging four points in the third quarter (17th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering three points on average in the third quarter (12th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

After four games this season, the Browns have lost the fourth quarter one time and outscored their opponent three times.

In five games this season, the 49ers have scored more than their opponent in the fourth quarter in every game.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 10.2 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 1.2 points on average in that quarter.

Browns vs. 49ers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

This season, the Browns have been leading after the first half in three games (2-1 in those contests) and have been behind after the first half in one game (0-1).

At the conclusion of the first half, the 49ers have had the lead four times and been knotted up one time.

2nd Half

So far this season, the Browns have won the second half in three games, and they've lost the second half in one game.

In five games this season, the 49ers have outscored their opponent in the second half in all of them. They own a 5-0 record in those games.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 14.2 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 4.2 points on average in the second half.

