Based on our computer model, the San Francisco 49ers will beat the Cleveland Browns when they play at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, October 15 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

The 49ers have been shining on both offense and defense, ranking third-best in total offense (402.6 yards per game) and third-best in total defense (266.8 yards allowed per game). The Browns' defense has been leading the way for the team, as they rank third-best in the NFL with 15 points conceded per game. In terms of offense, they are accumulating 19 points per game, which ranks 23rd.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch 49ers vs Browns on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Browns vs. 49ers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: 49ers by 9.5) Over (36) 49ers 25, Browns 15

Place your bets on the 49ers-Browns matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Browns Betting Info

The Browns have a 21.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cleveland has covered twice in four games with a spread this year.

Games featuring Cleveland have gone over the point total just once this year.

The average total points scored in Browns games this year (36) is 4.4 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

49ers Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the 49ers have an implied win probability of 83.3%.

San Francisco has put together a 4-0-1 ATS record so far this year.

The 49ers have been favored by 9.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

San Francisco games have hit the over three out of five times this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 36 points, 7.9 fewer than the average total in this season's 49ers contests.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Browns vs. 49ers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Francisco 33.4 13.6 35.7 12.7 30 15 Cleveland 19 15 18 11.3 22 26

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.