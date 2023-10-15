For their matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (5-0) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, October 15 at 1:00 PM , the Cleveland Browns (2-2) have seven players on the injury report.

The Browns' last game was a 28-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

In their last game, the 49ers knocked off the Dallas Cowboys 42-10.

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Deshaun Watson QB Shoulder Out Jerome Ford RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Ethan Pocic C Chest Questionable Myles Garrett DE Foot Did Not Participate In Practice Joel Bitonio OG Knee Out David Njoku TE Face Questionable Cedric Tillman WR Hip Out

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Elijah Mitchell RB Knee Questionable Aaron Banks OL Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Dre Greenlaw LB Hamstring Questionable George Kittle TE NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Browns vs. 49ers Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Browns Season Insights

The Browns rank 20th in the NFL with 316.3 total yards per contest, but they've been carried by their defense, which ranks best by allowing only 196.8 total yards per game.

The Browns rank 23rd in the NFL with 19 points per contest, but they've been carried by their defense, which ranks third-best by giving up just 15 points per contest.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Browns are a bottom-five passing attack, posting just 172.5 passing yards per game (third-worst). On the bright side, they are thriving on defense, ceding only 125 passing yards per contest (best).

Things have been positive for Cleveland on both offense and defense, as it is putting up 143.8 rushing yards per game (fifth-best) and surrendering only 71.8 rushing yards per game (fourth-best).

The Browns have struggled in terms of turnovers, as the team's turnover margin of -7 is fourth-worst in the NFL.

Browns vs. 49ers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-9.5)

49ers (-9.5) Moneyline: 49ers (-500), Browns (+375)

49ers (-500), Browns (+375) Total: 36 points

