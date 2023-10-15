Browns vs. 49ers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 6
The San Francisco 49ers (5-0) are favored by 6.5 points as they look to keep their five-game winning streak going in a game versus the Cleveland Browns (2-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The contest's point total is listed at 37.5.
Before the 49ers meet the Browns, check out their betting insights and trends. As the Browns prepare for this matchup against the 49ers, take a look at their recent betting insights and trends.
Browns vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Francisco Moneyline
|Cleveland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|49ers (-6.5)
|37.5
|-275
|+225
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|49ers (-6.5)
|37.5
|-275
|+225
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 6 Odds
Cleveland vs. San Francisco Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Browns vs. 49ers Betting Insights
- Cleveland owns two wins against the spread this year.
- One Cleveland game (out of four) has gone over the point total this season.
- San Francisco's ATS record is 4-0-1 this season.
- The 49ers have won twice ATS (2-0-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or more this season.
- The teams have hit the over in three of San Francisco's five games with a set total.
