Cleveland Browns receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are ranked 13th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 202.6 per game.

Peoples-Jones has put up 75 yards (on six catches) this season. He's been targeted 14 times, resulting in 18.8 yards per game.

Peoples-Jones vs. the 49ers

Peoples-Jones vs the 49ers (since 2021): No games

No games San Francisco has allowed one opposing receiver to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Four players have hauled in a TD pass against the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Peoples-Jones will square off against the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this week. The 49ers give up 202.6 passing yards per contest.

So far this season, the 49ers have surrendered five passing TDs to their opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks seventh among NFL defenses.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-111)

Peoples-Jones Receiving Insights

Peoples-Jones has topped his receiving yards prop bet in one of four games this year.

Peoples-Jones has been targeted on 14 of his team's 138 passing attempts this season (10.1% target share).

He averages 5.4 yards per target this season (75 yards on 14 targets).

Peoples-Jones, in four games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Peoples-Jones' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Ravens 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 9/18/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 9/10/2023 Week 1 2 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

