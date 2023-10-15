When Donovan Peoples-Jones suits up for the Cleveland Browns in their Week 6 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Donovan Peoples-Jones score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75 if he scores a TD)

This season Peoples-Jones has six catches (on 14 targets) for 75 yards, averaging 18.8 yards per game.

Having played four games this season, Peoples-Jones has not tallied a TD reception.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 2 1 12 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 1 7 0 Week 3 Titans 4 3 49 0 Week 4 Ravens 4 1 7 0

