When the Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers match up in Week 6 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Elijah Moore get into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Moore will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Elijah Moore score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)

Moore has 17 receptions (29 targets) for 148 yards, averaging 37 yards per game.

Moore does not have a TD reception this year in four games.

Elijah Moore Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 43 0 Week 2 @Steelers 9 3 36 0 Week 3 Titans 9 9 49 0 Week 4 Ravens 4 2 20 0

Rep Elijah Moore with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.