Ja'Marr Chase vs. Devon Witherspoon: Week 6 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
The Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase will face the Seattle Seahawks' defense and Devon Witherspoon in Week 6 action at Paycor Stadium. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on the Bengals receivers' matchup against the Seahawks pass defense.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Bengals vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Seahawks
|65.8
|13.2
|8
|35
|12.80
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Ja'Marr Chase vs. Devon Witherspoon Insights
Ja'Marr Chase & the Bengals' Offense
- Ja'Marr Chase leads his squad with 476 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 44 catches (out of 60 targets) and scored three touchdowns.
- Looking at passing yards, Cincinnati has the 10th-fewest in the NFL, with 951 (190.2 per game).
- The Bengals are scoring 16.6 points per game, only 26th in the league.
- Cincinnati is passing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 39.6 pass attempts per game.
- In the red zone, the Bengals have thrown the ball 22 times this year, placing them 11th in the NFL.
Devon Witherspoon & the Seahawks' Defense
- Devon Witherspoon has a team-leading one interception to go along with 23 tackles, two TFL, two sacks, and four passes defended.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Seattle has given up 1,120 passing yards this year, ranking 17th in the league. In terms of passing touchdowns allowed, it is seventh in the NFL with five.
- So far this year, the Seahawks rank ninth in the NFL with 22.8 points allowed per game and rank eighth in total yards allowed with 367.5 yards given up per game.
- Seattle has allowed four players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Seahawks have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Ja'Marr Chase vs. Devon Witherspoon Advanced Stats
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Devon Witherspoon
|Rec. Targets
|60
|30
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|44
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|10.8
|15
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|476
|23
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|95.2
|7.7
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|235
|2
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|9
|2
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|3
|1
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.