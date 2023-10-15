Will Jerome Ford Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jerome Ford was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns match up with the San Francisco 49ers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Check out Ford's stats on this page.
Looking at season stats, Ford has rushed for 186 yards on 50 carries with one touchdown, averaging 3.7 yards per carry, and has 10 catches (13 targets) for 77 yards.
Jerome Ford Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- No other RB is on the injury list for the Browns.
Browns vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Ford 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|50
|186
|1
|3.7
|13
|10
|77
|2
Ford Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|15
|36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|16
|106
|0
|3
|25
|1
|Week 3
|Titans
|10
|18
|1
|2
|33
|1
|Week 4
|Ravens
|9
|26
|0
|5
|19
|0
