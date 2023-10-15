The October 15 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) and Seattle Seahawks (3-1) features a standoff at the quarterback position, with Joe Burrow and Geno Smith leading the charge for their respective offenses. Which signal caller has the advantage? We break down all of the relevant details below.

Bengals vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

Joe Burrow vs. Geno Smith Matchup

Joe Burrow 2023 Stats Geno Smith 5 Games Played 4 62.4% Completion % 68.3% 1,045 (209) Passing Yards (Per Game) 846 (211.5) 5 Touchdowns 5 3 Interceptions 1 10 (2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 22 (5.5) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Joe Burrow Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 271.5 yards

: Over/Under 271.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Seahawks Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Seahawks' defense has been producing, as it ranks ninth in the league with 22.8 points allowed per game. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranks eighth with 1,470 total yards allowed (367.5 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Seattle is 17th in the NFL with 1,120 passing yards allowed (280 per game) and 21st in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.8).

Against the run, the Seahawks are top-10 this season, ranking fifth in the NFL with 350 total rushing yards allowed (87.5 allowed per game). They also rank 20th in rushing TDs allowed (five).

On defense, Seattle ranks 32nd in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 87.5%. In third-down percentage allowed, it is 31st (52.4%).

Geno Smith Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 237.5 yards

: Over/Under 237.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Bengals Defensive Stats

