Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has a difficult matchup in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are giving up the sixth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 87.5 per game.

On the ground, Mixon has a team-high 328 rushing yards on 84 carries (65.6 ypg), including one rushing score. And Mixon has tacked on 13 receptions for 80 yards (16.0 ypg).

Mixon vs. the Seahawks

Mixon vs the Seahawks (since 2021): No games

No games No player has put up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Seahawks in the 2023 season.

Seattle has allowed four opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Seahawks have given up two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The 87.5 rushing yards the Seahawks allow per contest makes them the sixth-ranked run defense in the NFL this year.

The Seahawks have the No. 20 defense in the NFL in rushing TDs allowed, conceding five this season (1.3 per game).

Mixon Rushing Insights

Mixon hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in three of his five opportunities this season (60.0%).

The Bengals pass on 65.1% of their plays and run on 34.9%. They are 26th in NFL play in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 84 of his team's 106 total rushing attempts this season (79.2%).

Mixon has rushed for a touchdown once this season in five games played.

He has one touchdown this season (16.7% of his team's six offensive TDs).

He has 16 red zone rushing carries (100.0% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Mixon's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Cardinals 10/8/2023 Week 5 25 ATT / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 ATT / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/25/2023 Week 3 19 ATT / 65 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 9/17/2023 Week 2 13 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/10/2023 Week 1 13 ATT / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs

