Will Joe Mixon cash his Week 6 anytime TD player prop when the Cincinnati Bengals play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant numbers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Mixon will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Joe Mixon score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Mixon has carried the ball 84 times for a team-high 328 yards (65.6 per game), with one touchdown.

Mixon has also tacked on 13 catches for 80 yards (16 per game).

Mixon has one rushing touchdown in five games.

Joe Mixon Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Browns 13 56 0 3 17 0 Week 2 Ravens 13 59 0 4 36 0 Week 3 Rams 19 65 1 1 5 0 Week 4 @Titans 14 67 0 1 9 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 25 81 0 4 13 0

Rep Joe Mixon with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.