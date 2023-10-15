Will Kareem Hunt pay out his Week 6 anytime TD player prop when the Cleveland Browns play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Hunt will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Kareem Hunt score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30 if he scores a TD)

Hunt has rushed for 25 yards (12.5 per game) on 10 carries.

Hunt has also tacked on two catches for 22 yards (11 per game).

Hunt has not reached the end zone on the ground once in two games.

Kareem Hunt Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 Titans 5 13 0 2 22 0 Week 4 Ravens 5 12 0 0 0 0

Rep Kareem Hunt with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.