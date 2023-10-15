In the Week 6 game between the Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Phillip Walker get into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Phillip Walker score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a TD)

Walker ran for 39 yards on the ground last season.

In six games last year, he did not rush for a single touchdown.

Phillip Walker Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 5 49ers 5 6 60 0 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Rams 10 16 60 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 7 Buccaneers 16 22 177 2 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Falcons 19 36 317 1 1 1 20 0 Week 9 @Bengals 3 10 9 0 2 1 6 0 Week 10 Falcons 10 16 108 0 0 3 14 0

