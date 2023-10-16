Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Injury Report Today - October 16
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Currently, the Columbus Blue Jackets (1-1) have five players on the injury report for their matchup against the Detroit Red Wings (1-1) at Nationwide Arena on Monday, October 16 at 7:00 PM ET.
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Zachary Werenski
|D
|Out
|Quadricep
|Jordan Dumais
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Daniil Tarasov
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Yegor Chinakhov
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Elvis Merzlikins
|G
|Questionable
|Illness
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Carter Mazur
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Robby Fabbri
|C
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
Blue Jackets Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Blue Jackets' 213 goals last season (2.6 per game) ranked them 30th in the NHL.
- Columbus' total of 329 goals conceded (4.0 per game) was 31st in the league.
- They had the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -116.
Red Wings Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Red Wings' 237 goals scored last season (2.9 per game) ranked 24th in the NHL.
- Detroit allowed 275 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 22nd in league action in goals against.
- They had the league's 24th-ranked goal differential at -38.
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Red Wings (-125)
|Blue Jackets (+105)
|6.5
