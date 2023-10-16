The Columbus Blue Jackets will host the Detroit Red Wings on Monday, with Boone Jenner coming off a hat trick in their most recent game.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Blue Jackets vs Red Wings Additional Info

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blue Jackets' total of 329 goals allowed (4.0 per game) was 31st in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets had 213 goals last season (2.6 per game), 30th in the league.

They had the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -116.

The Blue Jackets had 41 power-play goals (26th in NHL) on 224 chances.

The Blue Jackets had the league's 26th-ranked power-play percentage (18.3%).

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 80 21 53 74 50 49 - Patrik Laine 55 22 30 52 40 24 35% Boone Jenner 68 26 19 45 25 28 54.7% Jack Roslovic 77 11 33 44 45 31 45% Kent Johnson 79 16 24 40 40 26 29.5%

Red Wings Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Red Wings gave up 275 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 22nd in league action.

The Red Wings ranked 24th in the NHL last season with 237 goals scored (2.9 per game).

Their -38 goal differential ranked 24th in the league.

The 57 power-play goals the Red Wings put up last season ranked 14th in the NHL (on 270 power-play chances).

The Red Wings' 21.11% power-play conversion rate was 17th in the league.

Red Wings Key Players