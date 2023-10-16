The Detroit Red Wings (1-1) have -125 moneyline odds to win when they hit the road for a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets (1-1), who have +105 moneyline odds, on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Red Wings Moneyline Blue Jackets Moneyline Total BetMGM -125 +105 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Betting Trends

The Red Wings will play as a moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

The Blue Jackets won the only game they played as the underdog this season.

Detroit has never played a game this season shorter than -125 moneyline odds.

Columbus has played with moneyline odds of +105 or longer once this season and won that game.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.