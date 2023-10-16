Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets (1-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (1-1) after Boone Jenner recorded a hat trick in the Blue Jackets' 5-3 win against the New York Rangers. The contest on Monday begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET.
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Red Wings (-125)
|Blue Jackets (+105)
|6.5
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- Last season the Blue Jackets had eight wins in the 25 games in which they were an underdog.
- Columbus had 24 games last season as an underdog by +105 or longer, and went 7-17.
- The Blue Jackets have a 48.8% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).
- Last season, 46 games Columbus played finished with over 6.5 goals.
Blue Jackets vs Red Wings Additional Info
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Rankings
|Red Wings 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|237 (24th)
|Goals
|213 (30th)
|275 (22nd)
|Goals Allowed
|329 (31st)
|57 (14th)
|Power Play Goals
|41 (26th)
|54 (17th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|59 (21st)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- With 213 goals (2.6 per game) last season, the Blue Jackets had the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.
- Columbus gave up 4.0 goals per game (329 in total), 31st in the league.
- They had the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -116.
- Columbus had 41 power-play goals (on 224 chances), 26th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets scored on 18.3% of their power plays, No. 26 in the NHL.
- Columbus had five shorthanded goals (26th in league).
- At 75.11%, the Blue Jackets had the 25th-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.
- The Blue Jackets were 23rd in faceoff win percentage in the NHL (48.6%).
- With a shooting percentage of 8.9%, Columbus was 30th in the league.
- The Blue Jackets did not shut out their opponents once. They averaged 22.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
