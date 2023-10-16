The Columbus Blue Jackets (1-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (1-1) after Boone Jenner recorded a hat trick in the Blue Jackets' 5-3 win against the New York Rangers. The contest on Monday begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET.

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSDET

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Red Wings (-125) Blue Jackets (+105) 6.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

Last season the Blue Jackets had eight wins in the 25 games in which they were an underdog.

Columbus had 24 games last season as an underdog by +105 or longer, and went 7-17.

The Blue Jackets have a 48.8% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).

Last season, 46 games Columbus played finished with over 6.5 goals.

Blue Jackets vs Red Wings Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings Rankings

Red Wings 2022-23 Total (Rank) Blue Jackets 2022-23 Total (Rank) 237 (24th) Goals 213 (30th) 275 (22nd) Goals Allowed 329 (31st) 57 (14th) Power Play Goals 41 (26th) 54 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 59 (21st)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

With 213 goals (2.6 per game) last season, the Blue Jackets had the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.

Columbus gave up 4.0 goals per game (329 in total), 31st in the league.

They had the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -116.

Columbus had 41 power-play goals (on 224 chances), 26th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets scored on 18.3% of their power plays, No. 26 in the NHL.

Columbus had five shorthanded goals (26th in league).

At 75.11%, the Blue Jackets had the 25th-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.

The Blue Jackets were 23rd in faceoff win percentage in the NHL (48.6%).

With a shooting percentage of 8.9%, Columbus was 30th in the league.

The Blue Jackets did not shut out their opponents once. They averaged 22.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

