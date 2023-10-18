Coming off a win last time out, the Pittsburgh Penguins will visit the Detroit Red Wings (who also won their most recent game) on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

You can see the Red Wings-Penguins matchup on TNT and Max.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Penguins vs Red Wings Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Penguins conceded 263 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in NHL action.

The Penguins' 261 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 16th in the league.

Their goal differential (-2) ranked 18th in the league.

The 63 power-play goals the Penguins scored last season (on 290 power-play chances) were the eighth-most in the NHL.

The Penguins' 21.72% power-play conversion rate was 14th in the league.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Erik Karlsson 82 25 76 101 101 81 0% Sidney Crosby 82 33 60 93 67 59 53% Evgeni Malkin 82 27 56 83 105 82 49.3% Jake Guentzel 78 36 37 73 48 44 50% Rickard Rakell 82 28 32 60 42 29 47.6%

Red Wings Stats & Trends (2022)

The Red Wings' total of 275 goals allowed (3.4 per game) was 22nd in the NHL.

With 237 goals (2.9 per game) last season, the Red Wings had the NHL's 24th-ranked offense.

They had the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -38.

With 57 power-play goals (on 270 chances), the Red Wings were 14th in the NHL.

The Red Wings scored on 21.11% of their power plays, No. 17 in the NHL.

Red Wings Key Players