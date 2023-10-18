The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-1) square off against the Detroit Red Wings (2-1) at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, October 18 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max, with both teams fresh off a vistory. The Penguins defeated the Calgary Flames 5-2 in their last game, while the Red Wings are coming off a 4-0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

As hockey action continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which team we predict will capture the win in Wednesday's game.

Penguins vs. Red Wings Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final result of Penguins 4, Red Wings 2.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-130)

Penguins (-130) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Penguins vs Red Wings Additional Info

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins had a 40-31-11 record overall, with a 9-11-20 record in contests that went to overtime, last season.

Pittsburgh picked up 36 points (13-8-10) in the 31 games it played that were decided by one goal.

The 13 times last season the Penguins ended a game with just one goal, they went 1-11-1 (three points).

Pittsburgh finished 3-11-4 in the 18 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 10 points).

The Penguins were 36-7-6 when they scored more than two goals (to register 78 points).

In the 28 games when Pittsburgh scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up 32 points by finishing 15-11-2.

When it outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh was 26-14-3 (55 points).

The Penguins were outshot by their opponent in 37 games, going 12-17-8 to record 32 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 16th 3.18 Goals Scored 2.89 24th 19th 3.21 Goals Allowed 3.35 22nd 4th 34.4 Shots 28.2 29th 25th 32.8 Shots Allowed 30.4 11th 14th 21.72% Power Play % 21.11% 17th 16th 79.09% Penalty Kill % 78.31% 18th

Penguins vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

