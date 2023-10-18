The Pittsburgh Penguins, including Reilly Smith, will be in action Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Detroit Red Wings. If you're considering a wager on Smith against the Red Wings, we have plenty of info to help.

Reilly Smith vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Penguins vs Red Wings Game Info

Smith Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Smith's plus-minus rating last season was +11, in 16:08 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 22 of 78 games last season, with multiple goals in four of them.

Smith had an assist in 24 of 78 games last season, with multiple assists in six of them.

Smith's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Smith going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Smith Stats vs. the Red Wings in 2022-23

Defensively, the Red Wings conceded 275 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 22nd in league play.

They had the league's 24th-ranked goal differential at -38.

