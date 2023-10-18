Rickard Rakell Game Preview: Penguins vs. Red Wings - October 18
Rickard Rakell and the Pittsburgh Penguins will be in action on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Detroit Red Wings. Prop bets for Rakell in that upcoming Penguins-Red Wings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Rickard Rakell vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Penguins vs Red Wings Game Info
|Penguins vs Red Wings Odds/Over/Under
|Penguins vs Red Wings Prediction
|Penguins vs Red Wings Betting Trends & Stats
|Penguins vs Red Wings Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rakell Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- Rakell averaged 18:26 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of -5.
- He scored a goal in a game 26 times last season over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two games.
- Rakell had an assist in 27 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple assists four times.
- Rakell's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he hits the over.
- There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Rakell going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Rakell Stats vs. the Red Wings in 2022-23
- The Red Wings ranked 22nd in goals against, conceding 275 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.
- Their goal differential (-38) ranked 24th in the league.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.