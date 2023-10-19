Sun Belt opponents meet when the James Madison Dukes (6-0) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-2) play on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

James Madison is averaging 399.0 yards per game on offense this year (63rd in the FBS), and is giving up 352.8 yards per game (52nd) on the defensive side of the ball. From an offensive standpoint, Marshall is posting 30.3 points per contest (54th-ranked). It ranks 90th in the FBS defensively (28.5 points given up per game).

We dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest in this article

Marshall vs. James Madison Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Marshall vs. James Madison Key Statistics

Marshall James Madison 420.8 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 399.0 (83rd) 370.3 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.8 (30th) 156.0 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 154.5 (67th) 264.8 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 244.5 (54th) 11 (93rd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (35th) 9 (61st) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (32nd)

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has thrown for 1,506 yards on 144-of-210 passing with seven touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 196 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Rasheen Ali, has carried the ball 124 times for 641 yards (106.8 per game) with 11 touchdowns. He's also caught 15 passes for 144 yards and one touchdown.

Darryle Simmons has collected 19 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 207 (34.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 24 times.

Caleb Coombs has put up a 197-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 23 passes on 30 targets.

Cade Conley's 21 targets have resulted in 18 grabs for 167 yards and one touchdown.

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has thrown for 1,432 yards (238.7 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 64.5% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 128 rushing yards on 39 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Kaelon Black has racked up 410 yards on 84 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner. He's also caught 16 passes for 144 yards (24.0 per game) and three touchdowns through the air.

Ty Son Lawton has piled up 244 yards on 49 attempts, scoring four times.

Reggie Brown's leads his squad with 423 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 catches (out of 39 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt has put up a 385-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes on 30 targets.

Zach Horton has been the target of 14 passes and compiled nine receptions for 152 yards, an average of 25.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

