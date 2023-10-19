The contests in a Week 8 college football lineup that shouldn't be missed for fans in West Virginia include the James Madison Dukes taking on the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in West Virginia on TV This Week

James Madison Dukes at Marshall Thundering Herd

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Thursday, October 19

Thursday, October 19 Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Joan C. Edwards Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: James Madison (-3.5)

Oklahoma State Cowboys at West Virginia Mountaineers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: West Virginia (-3.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!