Here's a look at the injury report for the Columbus Blue Jackets (1-2), which currently has five players listed on it, as the Blue Jackets ready for their matchup with the Calgary Flames (2-1-1) at Nationwide Arena on Friday, October 20 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Zachary Werenski D Out Quadricep Jordan Dumais RW Out Undisclosed Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed Yegor Chinakhov RW Out Undisclosed Elvis Merzlikins G Questionable Illness

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jakob Pelletier LW Out Shoulder

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Nationwide Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets Season Insights (2022-23)

The Blue Jackets' 213 goals last season (2.6 per game) ranked them 30th in the NHL.

Columbus gave up 329 total goals (4.0 per game), 31st in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -116, they were 31st in the league.

Flames Season Insights (2022-23)

The Flames ranked 19th in the league last season with 258 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Defensively, Calgary allowed 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL action.

Their goal differential (+11) ranked 17th in the league.

Blue Jackets vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Flames (-145) Blue Jackets (+120) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.