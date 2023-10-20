The Calgary Flames (2-1-1) are the favorite when they hit the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets (1-2) on Friday, October 20. The Flames are -145 on the moneyline to win over the Blue Jackets (+120) in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSOH.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blue Jackets vs. Flames Game Info

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Flames Moneyline Blue Jackets Moneyline Total BetMGM -145 +120 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Flames Betting Trends

Columbus has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals only once this season.

The Flames have won 50.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (2-2).

The Blue Jackets have been an underdog in two games this season, going 1-1.

Calgary has not played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Columbus has had moneyline odds of +120 or longer once this season and won that game.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.