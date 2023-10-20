Top Player Prop Bets for Blue Jackets vs. Flames on October 20, 2023
The Calgary Flames visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET. There are plenty of ways to bet on this contest, including player prop options.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Blue Jackets vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Blue Jackets vs. Flames Additional Info
|Flames vs. Blue Jackets Odds/Over/Under
|Flames vs. Blue Jackets Prediction
|Flames vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Flames vs Blue Jackets
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Boone Jenner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Boone Jenner has scored three goals (one per game) and collected one assist (0.3 per game), fueling the Columbus offense with four total points (1.3 per game). He averages 2.7 shots per game, shooting 37.5%.
Jenner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 14
|3
|0
|3
|4
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 12
|0
|1
|1
|3
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Kirill Marchenko Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -357)
Kirill Marchenko has racked up three total points (one per game) this season. He has zero goals and three assists.
Marchenko Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 16
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 12
|0
|2
|2
|4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames
Elias Lindholm Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Elias Lindholm is Calgary's leading contributor with five points. He has one goal and four assists this season.
Lindholm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Capitals
|Oct. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Penguins
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 11
|1
|2
|3
|1
Noah Hanifin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Noah Hanifin is another of Calgary's most productive contributors through four games, with zero goals and four assists.
Hanifin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Capitals
|Oct. 16
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Penguins
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.