Should you bet on Cole Sillinger to score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Calgary Flames meet up on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Cole Sillinger score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60 if he scores a goal)

Sillinger 2022-23 stats and insights

Sillinger scored in three of 64 games last season, but only one goal each time.

He posted two goals (plus one assist) on the power play.

Sillinger's shooting percentage last season was 3.2%. He averaged 1.3 shots per game.

Flames 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Flames conceded 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL action.

The Flames earned one shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

