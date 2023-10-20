Can we anticipate Emil Bemstrom scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Calgary Flames at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Emil Bemstrom score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a goal)

Bemstrom 2022-23 stats and insights

Bemstrom scored in seven of 55 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Bemstrom tallied three goals and three assists on the power play.

He posted a 7.4% shooting percentage, taking 1.7 shots per game.

Flames 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Flames allowed 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL play.

The Flames shut out opponents once last season. They averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

