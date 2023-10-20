Will Emil Bemstrom Score a Goal Against the Flames on October 20?
Can we anticipate Emil Bemstrom scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Calgary Flames at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Emil Bemstrom score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a goal)
Bemstrom 2022-23 stats and insights
- Bemstrom scored in seven of 55 games last season, but only one goal each time.
- Bemstrom tallied three goals and three assists on the power play.
- He posted a 7.4% shooting percentage, taking 1.7 shots per game.
Flames 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Flames allowed 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL play.
- The Flames shut out opponents once last season. They averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
