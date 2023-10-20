The Calgary Flames (2-1-1) and Columbus Blue Jackets (1-2) square off at Nationwide Arena on Friday, October 20 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSOH. The Flames defeated the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in their most recent outing, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 4-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Friday's hockey action.

Blue Jackets vs. Flames Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final result of Blue Jackets 5, Flames 2.

Moneyline Pick: Blue Jackets (+120)

Blue Jackets (+120) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Flames Additional Info

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets had a 25-48-9 record last season, and were 10-9-19 in games that went to overtime.

Columbus accumulated 32 points (12-6-8) in its 26 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Last season the Blue Jackets recorded only one goal in 15 games, and they finished 0-14-1.

Columbus picked up three points (0-18-3 record) last season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Blue Jackets scored at least three goals in 38 games, earning 55 points from those contests.

Last season Columbus recorded a single power-play goal in 23 games, posting a record of 10-9-4.

When it outshot its opponent last season, Columbus posted a record of 7-11-1 (15 points).

The Blue Jackets were outshot by their opponents in 60 games last season, going 18-35-7 to register 43 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Flames Rank Flames AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 19th 3.15 Goals Scored 2.6 30th 13th 3.01 Goals Allowed 4.01 31st 2nd 36 Shots 29.3 26th 3rd 27.3 Shots Allowed 35.4 31st 19th 19.84% Power Play % 18.3% 26th 5th 82.59% Penalty Kill % 75.11% 25th

Blue Jackets vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

