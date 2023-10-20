Blue Jackets vs. Flames Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 20
The Calgary Flames (2-1-1) and Columbus Blue Jackets (1-2) square off at Nationwide Arena on Friday, October 20 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSOH. The Flames defeated the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in their most recent outing, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 4-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Friday's hockey action.
Blue Jackets vs. Flames Predictions for Friday
Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final result of Blue Jackets 5, Flames 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Blue Jackets (+120)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Blue Jackets vs Flames Additional Info
Blue Jackets Splits and Trends
- The Blue Jackets had a 25-48-9 record last season, and were 10-9-19 in games that went to overtime.
- Columbus accumulated 32 points (12-6-8) in its 26 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- Last season the Blue Jackets recorded only one goal in 15 games, and they finished 0-14-1.
- Columbus picked up three points (0-18-3 record) last season when scoring a pair of goals .
- The Blue Jackets scored at least three goals in 38 games, earning 55 points from those contests.
- Last season Columbus recorded a single power-play goal in 23 games, posting a record of 10-9-4.
- When it outshot its opponent last season, Columbus posted a record of 7-11-1 (15 points).
- The Blue Jackets were outshot by their opponents in 60 games last season, going 18-35-7 to register 43 points.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Flames Rank
|Flames AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|19th
|3.15
|Goals Scored
|2.6
|30th
|13th
|3.01
|Goals Allowed
|4.01
|31st
|2nd
|36
|Shots
|29.3
|26th
|3rd
|27.3
|Shots Allowed
|35.4
|31st
|19th
|19.84%
|Power Play %
|18.3%
|26th
|5th
|82.59%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.11%
|25th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Blue Jackets vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.