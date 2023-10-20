The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game versus the Calgary Flames is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jake Bean light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jake Bean score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130 if he scores a goal)

Bean 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of 14 games last season, Bean scored -- and it was just the one goal.

Bean picked up one assist on the power play.

He took 1.1 shots per game, sinking 6.3% of them.

Flames 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Flames allowed 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL action.

The Flames shut out opponents once last season. As a team, they averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.