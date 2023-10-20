For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Calgary Flames on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Johnny Gaudreau a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Johnny Gaudreau score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27 if he scores a goal)

Gaudreau 2022-23 stats and insights

  • In 19 of 80 games last season, Gaudreau scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • On the power play, Gaudreau picked up three goals and 21 assists.
  • Gaudreau's shooting percentage last season was 9.5%. He averaged 2.7 shots per game.

Flames 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Flames gave up 247 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in league play in goals against.
  • The Flames shut out opponents once last season. As a team, they averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Flames game info

