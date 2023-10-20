For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Calgary Flames on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Justin Danforth a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42 if he scores a goal)

Danforth 2022-23 stats and insights

Danforth scored in two of six games last season, but only one goal each time.

Danforth produced no points on the power play last season.

Danforth's shooting percentage last season was 20.0%. He averaged 1.4 shots per game.

Flames 2022-23 defensive stats

The Flames ranked 13th in goals against, conceding 247 total goals (3.0 per game) in league play.

The Flames earned one shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

