On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets square off with the Calgary Flames. Is Kirill Marchenko going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Marchenko 2022-23 stats and insights

  • In 17 of 59 games last season, Marchenko scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • He posted seven goals (plus one assist) on the power play.
  • He took 2.2 shots per game, sinking 16% of them.

Flames 2022-23 defensive stats

  • Defensively, the Flames allowed 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL play.
  • The Flames shut out opponents once last season. As a team, they averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Flames game info

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.