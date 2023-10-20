On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets square off with the Calgary Flames. Is Kirill Marchenko going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30 if he scores a goal)

Marchenko 2022-23 stats and insights

In 17 of 59 games last season, Marchenko scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He posted seven goals (plus one assist) on the power play.

He took 2.2 shots per game, sinking 16% of them.

Flames 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Flames allowed 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL play.

The Flames shut out opponents once last season. As a team, they averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

