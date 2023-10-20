Will Patrik Laine light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Calgary Flames on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Patrik Laine score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.5 if he scores a goal)

Laine 2022-23 stats and insights

Laine scored in 18 of 55 games last season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

On the power play, Laine picked up eight goals and eight assists.

Laine's shooting percentage last season was 12%. He averaged 2.6 shots per game.

Flames 2022-23 defensive stats

The Flames ranked 13th in goals against, allowing 247 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL action.

The Flames shut out opponents once last season. They averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

