In the upcoming tilt against the Calgary Flames, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Sean Kuraly to find the back of the net for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Sean Kuraly score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a goal)

Kuraly 2022-23 stats and insights

Kuraly scored in 10 of 71 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He posted one goal (with no assists) on the power play.

Kuraly averaged 1.2 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 11.0%.

Flames 2022-23 defensive stats

The Flames gave up 247 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in NHL play in goals against.

The Flames shut out opponents once last season. As a team, they averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

