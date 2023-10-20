As we enter Week 8 of the college football season, there are three games involving teams from the Southland on the schedule. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southland Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV SE Louisiana Lions at Northwestern State Demons 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, October 19 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Nicholls State Colonels at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions 4:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Incarnate Word Cardinals at McNeese Cowboys 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!