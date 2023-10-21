The Minnesota Wild (2-2), coming off a 7-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings, host the Columbus Blue Jackets (2-2) at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI. The Blue Jackets knocked off the Calgary Flames 3-1 in their most recent outing.

Blue Jackets vs. Wild Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-225) Blue Jackets (+180) 6.5 Wild (-1.5)

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

The Blue Jackets were an underdog 25 times last season, and upset their opponent in eight, or 32.0%, of those games.

Columbus had 14 games last season as an underdog by +180 or longer, and went 4-10.

The moneyline implies a 35.7% chance to win for the Blue Jackets.

A total of 46 of Columbus' games finished with over 6.5 goals last season.

Blue Jackets vs Wild Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Wild Rankings

Wild 2022-23 Total (Rank) Blue Jackets 2022-23 Total (Rank) 239 (23rd) Goals 213 (30th) 219 (6th) Goals Allowed 329 (31st) 54 (15th) Power Play Goals 41 (26th) 46 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 59 (21st)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

With 213 goals (2.6 per game) last season, the Blue Jackets had the league's 30th-ranked offense.

Columbus' total of 329 goals allowed (4.0 per game) was 31st in the NHL.

Their -116 goal differential was 31st in the league.

Columbus had 41 power-play goals (26th in NHL) on 224 chances.

The Blue Jackets scored on 18.3% of their power plays, No. 26 in the league.

In terms of shorthanded goals, Columbus had five.

At 75.11%, the Blue Jackets had the 25th-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.

The Blue Jackets won 48.6% of faceoffs, 23rd in the NHL.

The 8.9% shooting percentage of Columbus was 30th in the league.

The Blue Jackets did not shut out their opponents once. They averaged 22.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

