Coming off a defeat last time out, the Minnesota Wild will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (who won their previous game) on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

The Wild matchup with the Blue Jackets can be seen on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI, so tune in to take in the action.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Blue Jackets vs Wild Additional Info

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blue Jackets conceded 4.0 goals per game (329 in total), 31st in the league.

The Blue Jackets' 213 goals last season (2.6 per game) ranked them 30th in the league.

With a goal differential of -116, they were 31st in the league.

With 41 power-play goals (on 224 chances), the Blue Jackets were 26th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets had the NHL's 26th-ranked power-play percentage (18.3%).

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Johnny Gaudreau 80 21 53 74 50 49 - Patrik Laine 55 22 30 52 40 24 35% Boone Jenner 68 26 19 45 25 28 54.7% Jack Roslovic 77 11 33 44 45 31 45% Kent Johnson 79 16 24 40 40 26 29.5%

Wild Stats & Trends (2022)

The Wild allowed 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league play.

The Wild's 239 total goals (2.9 per game) made them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league last season.

Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.

The 54 power-play goals the Wild put up last season (on 252 power-play chances) ranked 15th in the NHL.

The Wild were 15th in the league with a 21.43% power-play conversion rate.

Wild Key Players