The Minnesota Wild (2-2) are heavily favored at home (-225 moneyline odds to win) against the Columbus Blue Jackets (2-2, +180 moneyline odds). Saturday's outing starts at 8:00 PM ET from Xcel Energy Center on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI.

Blue Jackets vs. Wild Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs. Wild Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Wild Moneyline Blue Jackets Moneyline Total BetMGM -225 +180 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Wild Betting Trends

Minnesota's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals three times.

The Wild have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 2-0 in those games).

The Blue Jackets have claimed an upset victory in two of the three games they have played as an underdog this season.

Minnesota has never played a game this season shorter than -225 moneyline odds.

Columbus has had moneyline odds of +180 or longer once this season and won that game.

