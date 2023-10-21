The Pittsburgh Penguins, Erik Karlsson included, will face the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Karlsson in that upcoming Penguins-Blues matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Erik Karlsson vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

Karlsson has averaged 25:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Karlsson has a goal in one of his four games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Karlsson has recorded a point in a game twice this year in four games played, including multiple points once.

In two of four games this year, Karlsson has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

Karlsson has an implied probability of 64.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 55.6% of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Blues in 2022-23

Defensively, the Blues gave up 298 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th in NHL play.

They had the league's 24th-ranked goal differential at -38.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 4 Games 3 4 Points 4 1 Goals 1 3 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.