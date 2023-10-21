On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Minnesota Wild. Is Jack Roslovic going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jack Roslovic score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44 if he scores a goal)

Roslovic 2022-23 stats and insights

  • In eight of 77 games last season, Roslovic scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • On the power play, Roslovic posted two goals and seven assists.
  • He took 1.5 shots per game, sinking 8.9% of them.

Wild 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Wild gave up 219 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Wild shut out opponents five times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

