In the upcoming tilt versus the St. Louis Blues, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Jake Guentzel to score a goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Jake Guentzel score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13 if he scores a goal)

Guentzel stats and insights

Guentzel has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Blues yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Guentzel's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up eight goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

