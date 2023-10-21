Can we expect Jeff Carter lighting the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off with the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jeff Carter score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43 if he scores a goal)

Carter stats and insights

Carter is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.

Carter has no points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded eight goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.3 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

