Should you bet on Mathieu Olivier to find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Minnesota Wild go head to head on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Mathieu Olivier score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120 if he scores a goal)

Olivier 2022-23 stats and insights

  • In five of 66 games last season, Olivier scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • Olivier produced no points on the power play last season.
  • Olivier's shooting percentage last season was 6.7%. He averaged 0.9 shots per game.

Wild 2022-23 defensive stats

  • Defensively, the Wild were one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 219 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
  • The Wild shut out opponents five times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

