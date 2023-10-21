The Columbus Blue Jackets, with Patrik Laine, will be on the ice Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Minnesota Wild. If you'd like to wager on Laine's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Patrik Laine vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Laine Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Laine has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 17:02 on the ice per game.

In one of four games this season, Laine has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Laine has registered a point twice this season in four games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Laine has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the four games he's played.

Laine's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Laine having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Laine Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 16 total goals (four per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 4 Games 2 2 Points 0 1 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.