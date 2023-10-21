As they gear up to meet the St. Louis Blues (1-1-1) on Saturday, October 21 at Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins (2-2) have four players currently listed on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body Kris Letang D Questionable Lower Body Noel Acciari C Questionable Upper Body Will Butcher D Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Pavel Buchnevich LW Out Upper Body Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins Season Insights (2022-23)

The Penguins' 261 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.

Pittsburgh conceded 263 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL play in goals against.

Their -2 goal differential ranked 18th in the league.

Blues Season Insights (2022-23)

The Blues' 260 goals last season (3.2 per game) ranked them 17th in the league.

St. Louis' total of 298 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 27th in the NHL.

Their -38 goal differential was 24th in the league.

Penguins vs. Blues Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-160) Blues (+135) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.