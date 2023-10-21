The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-2) will visit the St. Louis Blues (1-1-1) on Saturday, with both squads coming off a loss in their last game.

The Blues' game against the Penguins will air on ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT, so tune in to take in the action.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

Penguins vs Blues Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends (2022)

The Penguins were 19th in goals against, allowing 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.

The Penguins' 261 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 16th in the league.

They had the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at -2.

The 63 power-play goals the Penguins scored last season (eighth-most in the NHL) came via 290 power-play chances.

The Penguins were 14th in the league with a 21.72% power-play conversion rate.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Erik Karlsson 82 25 76 101 101 81 0% Sidney Crosby 82 33 60 93 67 59 53% Evgeni Malkin 82 27 56 83 105 82 49.3% Jake Guentzel 78 36 37 73 48 44 50% Rickard Rakell 82 28 32 60 42 29 47.6%

Blues Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blues' total of 298 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 27th in the league.

The Blues' 260 goals last season (3.2 per game) ranked them 17th in the NHL.

Their -38 goal differential was 24th in the league.

The Blues had 46 power-play goals (on 238 chances), 22nd in the NHL.

The Blues had the league's 22nd-ranked power-play percentage (19.33%).

Blues Key Players